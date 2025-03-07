New York visits Los Angeles following Harden’s 50-point game

New York Knicks (40-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-29, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the New York Knicks after James Harden scored 50 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are 20-10 on their home court. Los Angeles is fourth in the NBA giving up just 108.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Knicks have gone 19-10 away from home. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference giving up just 112.9 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Clippers average 110.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Knicks allow. The Knicks are shooting 49.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 46.1% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 13.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (hamstring), Ariel Hukporti: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press