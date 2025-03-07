Boston takes on Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers (39-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of three games in a row.

The Celtics have gone 21-11 in home games. Boston ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 41.3 points per game in the paint.

The Lakers are 15-14 on the road. Los Angeles has a 15-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Celtics average 17.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jrue Holiday: day to day (hand), Jaylen Brown: day to day (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

Lakers: Jordan Goodwin: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Markieff Morris: day to day (illness), Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press