Golden State hosts Detroit following Curry’s 40-point game

Detroit Pistons (35-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Detroit Pistons after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 121-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors have gone 17-13 in home games. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Pistons are 18-14 in road games. Detroit averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 17-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 114.7 points per game, 3.5 more than the 111.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 45.1% and averaging 24.4 points for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 123.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (back), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Tobias Harris: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press