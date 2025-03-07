Rockets take over after halftime in a 109-97 road victory over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amen Thompson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Houston Rockets had a dominating second half to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 109-97 on Thursday night to open a home-and-home set.

Alperen Sengun added 22 points, eight assists and three steals, and Tari Eason scored 21 points as the Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak. They had lost their last eight road games.

Trey Murphy III scored 26 points to lead the Pelicans. Zion Williamson had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Thompson had 12 points in the second half, including a dunk to cap the Rockets’ opening spurt right out of the break that put them ahead for the first time — and for the rest of the game. They later had a 12-0 run in the third quarter.

When Houston trailed by double figures in the first quarter, Thompson had a highlight two-handed slam. He went around rookie Yves Missi and made a double-clutch move to get the dunk.

Takeaways

Rockets: Houston, currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, is 11-3 against division foes this season.

Pelicans: Williamson was only 5-of-15 shooting from the field, but did hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Key moment

The Rockets never led until a 9-1 run in the first two minutes of the second half, a quick spurt that Thompson capped with a dunk. They led the rest of the way, going ahead by as many as 17 points.

Key stat

Thompson had eight dunks.

Up next

The Rockets and Pelicans play again Saturday night, this time in Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

