DeRozan, Kings to host Fox and the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (26-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (32-29, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs visit DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Friday.

The Kings are 22-20 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.2.

The Spurs are 18-22 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremy Sochan averaging 2.4.

The Kings average 116.8 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 115.2 the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 113.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 115.1 the Kings give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 48.7% and averaging 22.2 points for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring), Malik Monk: day to day (toe).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: day to day (knee), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press