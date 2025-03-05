Detroit takes road win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Detroit Pistons (35-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (32-29, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Los Angeles looking to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Clippers are 19-10 on their home court. Los Angeles averages 110.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 18-13 away from home. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 6.8.

The Clippers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons score 5.9 more points per game (114.7) than the Clippers give up to opponents (108.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Pistons: 9-1, averaging 123.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (knee), Norman Powell: out (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Tobias Harris: out (personal), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press