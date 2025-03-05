Lakers play the Knicks on 6-game win streak

New York Knicks (40-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (38-21, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on New York.

The Lakers are 23-7 in home games. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Knicks are 19-10 on the road. New York is 6-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jordan Goodwin: day to day (ankle), Austin Reaves: day to day (calf), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee).

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (personal), Ariel Hukporti: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press