Brooklyn plays Golden State on 3-game home skid

Golden State Warriors (34-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to end its three-game home skid with a win over Golden State.

The Nets have gone 9-20 at home. Brooklyn has a 7-25 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 17-15 in road games. Golden State is third in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.6.

The Nets are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors’ 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.1 points and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 103.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (nose), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

