Karl-Anthony Towns out for Knicks vs. Warriors for personal reasons, status for trip West unknown

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t play for the New York Knicks against Golden State on Tuesday night because of personal reasons, and coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t sure if the All-Star center would be with the team on its upcoming trip.

Mitchell Robinson was to make his first start in his third game of the season after returning from ankle surgery.

Thibodeau said Towns needed additional time and would rejoin the Knicks when he was ready. They begin a five-game West Coast trip Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

