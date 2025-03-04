New York faces Golden State, seeks 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (33-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (40-20, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Knicks have gone 21-10 in home games. New York is fifth in the league with 117.6 points and is shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Warriors are 16-15 on the road. Golden State scores 113.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Knicks’ 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 113.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 112.9 the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.5 points per game with 13.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 121.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (personal), Ariel Hukporti: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (nose), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press