Sacramento takes road win streak into matchup with Denver

Sacramento Kings (32-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (39-22, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Kings play Denver.

The Nuggets are 22-13 in Western Conference games. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.9.

The Kings are 22-19 in Western Conference play. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 27.0 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.2.

The 121.1 points per game the Nuggets average are 6.0 more points than the Kings allow (115.1). The Kings are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.3% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 57.8% and averaging 28.9 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malik Monk is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 121.5 points, 48.4 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (ankle), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: day to day (knee), Peyton Watson: out (knee).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press