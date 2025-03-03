Phoenix faces Los Angeles in conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (32-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (28-33, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The Suns are 7-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from downtown. Booker leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are 20-20 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 16.7 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.9.

The Suns’ 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 26 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Harden is scoring 21.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 17.0 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 66.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 2-8, averaging 115.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cody Martin: out (abdomen).

Clippers: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee).

