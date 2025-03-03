Los Angeles faces New Orleans, aims for 7th straight win

New Orleans Pelicans (17-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (38-21, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to keep its six-game win streak going when the Lakers take on New Orleans.

The Lakers are 26-12 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 42.5 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 8.0.

The Pelicans are 11-28 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 3-7 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (14.7). The Pelicans average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.3 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 44.7% and averaging 26.5 points for the Lakers. James is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is averaging 21.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jordan Goodwin: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (ankle), Herbert Jones: out for season (shoulder), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press