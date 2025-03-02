Hornets face the Warriors on 6-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (32-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Golden State after losing six in a row.

The Hornets are 9-21 on their home court. Charlotte is 4-14 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Warriors have gone 15-15 away from home. Golden State is third in the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.9.

The Hornets’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.6% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. Josh Green is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.1 points and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Quinten Post is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 95.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 120.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Seth Curry: day to day (back), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (illness), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Wendell Moore Jr.: day to day (concussion), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: day to day (back), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press