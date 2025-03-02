Sacramento plays Dallas on 3-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (31-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 22-20 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 3-8 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 21-19 in Western Conference play. Sacramento averages 116.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Mavericks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up (14.5). The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zach LaVine is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Kings. Keon Ellis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (groin), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (ankle), Daniel Gafford: out (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (hip), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (hamstring).

