Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was sidelined by right calf soreness in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Reaves played nine minutes and scored six points before heading to the locker room late in the first quarter. The Lakers announced during the second quarter that Reaves wouldn’t return.

The injury meant the Lakers were facing the Clippers without two starters. Rui Hachimura strained his left knee Thursday against Minnesota and didn’t suit up against the Clippers, although coach JJ Redick said the Lakers are “optimistic” that Hachimura’s injury isn’t serious.

Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds while starting 53 games for the Lakers, who had won four straight and 10 of 12 heading into the second half of their back-to-back home set with the Timberwolves and the Clippers.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic played in both games of the back-to-back set despite their own nagging injury precautions.

