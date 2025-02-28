Houston takes on Sacramento, aims for 4th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (30-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (37-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rockets play Sacramento.

The Rockets are 22-14 in conference matchups. Houston has a 7-5 record in one-possession games.

The Kings are 20-19 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 16-12 when winning the turnover battle.

The Rockets score 112.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings give up. The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Rockets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is scoring 18.9 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 22.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 49.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: day to day (rest), Fred VanVleet: day to day (ankle), Cody Zeller: out (personal).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

