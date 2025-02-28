Curry leads Golden State against Philadelphia after 56-point game

Golden State Warriors (32-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Stephen Curry scored 56 points in the Warriors’ 121-115 win against the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers are 10-20 on their home court. Philadelphia is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording 39.2 rebounds per game led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 6.4.

The Warriors are 15-14 on the road. Golden State averages 112.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The 76ers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oubre is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Curry is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 1-9, averaging 107.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Eric Gordon: out (wrist), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (eyes), Kyle Lowry: day to day (hip).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press