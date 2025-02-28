Lakers play the Clippers, look for 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (32-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are 9-3 against division opponents. The Lakers rank last in the Western Conference with just 42.4 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.8.

The Clippers are 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. The Clippers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 16.7 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 5.0.

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%). The Clippers are shooting 47.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.2% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is scoring 15.3 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 23 points, six rebounds, nine assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Clippers: Norman Powell: day to day (knee).

