Golden State faces Orlando on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (31-27, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (29-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Warriors take on Orlando.

The Magic are 18-12 on their home court. Orlando has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 14-14 on the road. Golden State has a 16-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Magic are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goga Bitadze is averaging 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 23.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (illness), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press