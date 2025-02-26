Lakers play the Timberwolves on 3-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (32-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into a matchup against Minnesota as winners of three straight games.

The Lakers are 23-12 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 24-16 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 112.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Lakers average 113.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 109.0 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 112.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 111.6 the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 52.0% and averaging 24.7 points for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: day to day (back), Donte DiVincenzo: out (toe), Julius Randle: day to day (groin).

By The Associated Press