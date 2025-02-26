A look at some of the career accolades for Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi retired on Tuesday, ending her 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury. Here are some of her career accolades:

WNBA

Career leader in points (10,646)

Three-time WNBA champion (2007, 2009, 2014)

14-time All-WNBA selection

Two-time Finals MVP (2009, 2014)

WNBA MVP (2009)

Rookie of the Year (2004)

11-time All-Star

International

Six-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Three-time Women’s World Cup gold medalist (2010, 2014, 2018)

College

Three-time NCAA champion at UConn (2002, 2003, 2004)

NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2003, 2004)

Wade Trophy (2003)

