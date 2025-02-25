Charlotte faces Golden State on 3-game road skid

Charlotte Hornets (14-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -16.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Golden State.

The Warriors are 16-13 in home games. Golden State is third in the league with 45.9 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.8.

The Hornets are 5-22 on the road. Charlotte ranks fourth in the league with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.2.

The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Hornets allow. The Hornets average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 23.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is scoring 26.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 100.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (illness), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Mark Williams: day to day (not injury related), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (knee), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press