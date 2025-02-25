Sacramento plays Utah following LaVine’s 42-point performance

Sacramento Kings (29-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-43, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Utah Jazz after Zach LaVine scored 42 points in the Kings’ 130-88 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Jazz are 6-34 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 7-28 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 19-19 in conference play. Sacramento has a 13-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jazz’s 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Kings give up. The Kings average 116.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 119.4 the Jazz allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Jazz. Isaiah Collier is averaging 11.7 points and 9.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 14.5 rebounds for the Kings. LaVine is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.2 points, 48.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: John Collins: out (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (plantar), Walker Kessler: out (illness), Lauri Markkanen: out (back), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Collin Sexton: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press