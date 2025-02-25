Los Angeles takes on Chicago on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Chicago as losers of three in a row.

The Bulls are 10-20 in home games. Chicago has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 12-16 in road games. Los Angeles is fourth in the league allowing just 108.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The 116.4 points per game the Bulls average are 7.9 more points than the Clippers allow (108.5). The Bulls average 110.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 120.4 the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coby White is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Josh Giddey is averaging 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Norman Powell is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 116.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Nikola Vucevic: day to day (calf), Lonzo Ball: day to day (head), Patrick Williams: out (knee), Jalen Smith: day to day (face), Ayo Dosunmu: out (shoulder).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (foot), Norman Powell: day to day (knee), Ben Simmons: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press