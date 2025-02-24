Irving and the Mavericks take on conference foe Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (31-27, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -8; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Lakers have gone 22-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 22-19 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.1.

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%). The Mavericks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (groin), Daniel Gafford: out (knee), Dwight Powell: day to day (hip), Caleb Martin: day to day (hip), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press