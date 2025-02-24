Pistons play the Clippers on 6-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (31-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (31-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -1; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Pistons have gone 14-13 in home games. Detroit ranks seventh in the league with 45.3 rebounds led by Jalen Duren averaging 10.2.

The Clippers are 12-15 on the road. Los Angeles is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The 114.4 points per game the Pistons score are 5.9 more points than the Clippers give up (108.5). The Clippers average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Pistons allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is shooting 46.1% and averaging 25.7 points for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.9 points and 12.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 125.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (foot), Norman Powell: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press