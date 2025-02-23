Bashir, Monmouth Hawks square off against the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (15-13, 7-8 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-18, 8-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Northeastern in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Hawks have gone 6-2 at home. Monmouth is 5-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies have gone 7-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 5.3.

Monmouth is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 70.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 76.0 Monmouth gives up to opponents.

The Hawks and Huskies square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 17.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

JB Frankel averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Rashad King is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press