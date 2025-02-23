Sacramento and Charlotte meet for non-conference showdown

Charlotte Hornets (14-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (28-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Charlotte Hornets in non-conference play.

The Kings have gone 14-14 at home. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.9.

The Hornets are 5-21 in road games. Charlotte is 6-6 in one-possession games.

The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets’ 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.3 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.1 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 101.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Mark Williams: day to day (not injury related), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (knee), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

By The Associated Press