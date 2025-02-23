Trail Blazers romp to the largest blowout victory in team history, routing Hornets 141-88

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points in the largest blowout victory in Portland Trail Blazers history, a 141-88 romp over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

The 53-point margin topped the franchise record of 50 set in a 129-79 home victory over Cleveland on Nov. 21, 1982.

Toumani Camara added 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe had 20 points off the bench, and Jabari Walker had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 17 points. Nick Smith Jr. had 14 points. Jusuf Nurkic added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Takeaways

Hornets: LaMelo Ball scored five points and was 1 of 10 from the field.

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III was ruled out earlier in the day with swelling in his left knee. Coach Chauncey Billups did not know if he would miss significant time.

Key stat

The Trail Blazers led by 17 points after the first quarter.

Key moment

In the first 90 seconds of the game, the Hornets led 4-3 before Portland went on a 13-0 run. Charlotte was never able to get back in the game.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. The Hornets are at Sacramento, and the Trail Blazers open a seven-game trip in Utah.

