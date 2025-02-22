Dallas faces Golden State on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (31-26, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 19-19 against conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.8 rebounds. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 6.9 boards.

The Mavericks are 22-18 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.1.

The Warriors are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 46.3% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (groin), Daniel Gafford: out (knee), Dwight Powell: day to day (hip), Caleb Martin: out (hip), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press