Haliburton and the Pacers take on Harden and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (31-24, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference play.

The Pacers have gone 15-9 at home. Indiana is 14-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers have gone 12-14 away from home. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference allowing only 108.2 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Pacers’ 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 47.3% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Pacers. Obi Toppin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Myles Turner: out (neck).

Clippers: Norman Powell: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press