Denver hosts Los Angeles after James’ 40-point performance

Los Angeles Lakers (33-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-19, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Denver Nuggets after LeBron James scored 40 points in the Lakers’ 110-102 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets are 22-12 in conference matchups. Denver is second in the Western Conference scoring 121.7 points while shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Lakers are 21-12 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 13-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (13.4). The Lakers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 57.6% and averaging 29.7 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 126.6 points, 47.2 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Peyton Watson: out (knee).

Lakers: Luka Doncic: day to day (injury management), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (foot), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press