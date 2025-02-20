Portland takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (32-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-32, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -3.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Trail Blazers play Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers are 14-27 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 114.8 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Lakers are 20-12 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference allowing just 112.2 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.6 points and five assists for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is shooting 45.4% and averaging 26.5 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee), Scoot Henderson: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press