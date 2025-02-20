Curry, Warriors to visit Sabonis, Kings

Golden State Warriors (28-27, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action.

The Kings are 19-18 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sabonis averaging 4.2.

The Warriors are 1-10 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is fourth in the league averaging 15.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.9% from deep. Curry leads the team averaging 4.4 makes while shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 23.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

