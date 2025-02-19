Powell leads Los Angeles against Milwaukee after 41-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (31-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Milwaukee Bucks after Norman Powell scored 41 points in the Clippers’ 120-116 overtime win against the Utah Jazz.

The Bucks are 18-9 in home games. Milwaukee is 11-12 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 12-13 in road games. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA allowing just 108.0 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Bucks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 45.2% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points and 7.5 assists for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.2 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Powell is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf).

Clippers: Drew Eubanks: day to day (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (rest), Amir Coffey: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press