Los Angeles takes on Charlotte, aims for 8th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (13-39, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -13.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Lakers play Charlotte.

The Lakers have gone 19-6 in home games. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 41.9 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.7.

The Hornets are 4-19 in road games. Charlotte is the Eastern Conference leader with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 7.7.

The Lakers’ 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Hornets allow. The Hornets’ 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 121.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 100.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (personal), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Mark Williams: day to day (personal), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Moussa Diabate: day to day (eye), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press