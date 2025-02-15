Rising Stars tournament gets off to quick start with All-Star berth on the line

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Utah’s Keyonte George scored 10 points, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle made the game-winning jumper and Team C defeated Team T 40-34 in the first semifinal game of the Rising Stars competition at All-Star weekend on Friday night.

Toronto’s Gradey Dick led Team T with 12 points in the first-to-40-points, untimed format.

Team M will play Team G League — a roster composed of players from the NBA’s developmental league — in the second semifinal later Friday night, followed by a championship game.

In the Rising Stars tournament, three of the teams were named in honor of Golden State’s famed Run TMC days. Team T was named for Tim Hardaway Sr., while Team C was for Chris Mullin and Team M was for Mitch Richmond.

The winner of the Rising Stars competition gets to play in the new All-Star Game — or All-Star mini-tournament — on Sunday.

It’ll face the team drafted by Shaquille O’Neal in the second semifinal, meaning the Rising Stars winner will have to take on the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Kyrie Irving, Boston teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

The NBA stars will surely feel some pressure against a young team that has nothing to lose on Sunday night.

“Nobody will want to lose to that team,” Curry said.

