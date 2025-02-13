Curry and the Warriors visit conference foe Houston

Golden State Warriors (27-27, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (34-20, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

The Rockets are 20-12 in Western Conference games. Houston is last in the Western Conference recording only 22.6 assists per game led by Fred VanVleet averaging 5.8.

The Warriors are 17-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 13-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Warriors allow (13.4). The Warriors average 112.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 108.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 19 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. Dillon Brooks is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 23.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: day to day (ankle), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press