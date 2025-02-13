Harden and the Clippers visit conference foe Utah

Los Angeles Clippers (29-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play.

The Jazz are 5-31 in conference play. Utah ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kessler averaging 7.3.

The Clippers have gone 18-18 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 110.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Jazz score 112.2 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 107.9 the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.8% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kessler is scoring 11.3 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Harden is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-4, averaging 116.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: KJ Martin: day to day (trade pending), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Collin Sexton: out (ankle).

Clippers: Ben Simmons: day to day (reconditioning), Drew Eubanks: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press