Pelicans face the Kings on 10-game slide

Sacramento Kings (28-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-42, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -6.5; over/under is 237

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to end its 10-game slide when the Pelicans take on Sacramento.

The Pelicans are 6-26 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA with 16.8 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 4.6.

The Kings are 19-17 in conference matchups. Sacramento has a 12-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pelicans average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (14.4). The Kings are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 48.5% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is averaging 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 0-10, averaging 113.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.8 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (not injury related), Brandon Boston Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jamal Cain: out (illness), Herbert Jones: out for season (shoulder), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg).

Kings: None listed.

