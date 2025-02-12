Memphis takes road win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Memphis Grizzlies (36-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (29-23, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -4; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Los Angeles aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Clippers are 18-18 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 107.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 20-13 in conference games. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 3.8.

The Clippers score 110.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies are shooting 48.5% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 45.5% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.2 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 125.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ben Simmons: out (reconditioning), Drew Eubanks: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (personal).

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer: out (thumb), Johnny Davis: day to day (not injury related), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press