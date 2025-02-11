New Orleans hosts Sacramento after DeRozan’s 42-point performance

Sacramento Kings (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-41, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays the New Orleans Pelicans after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Kings’ 129-128 overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pelicans have gone 6-25 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 119.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Kings are 18-17 in conference games. Sacramento has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (14.5). The Kings average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Pelicans give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pelicans. Jose Alvarado is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 114.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kelly Olynyk: out (not injury related), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (ankle), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder), CJ McCollum: out (personal), Bruce Brown: out (not injury related), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press