Utah hosts Los Angeles following Reaves’ 45-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (31-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-39, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Utah Jazz after Austin Reaves scored 45 points in the Lakers’ 124-117 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Jazz are 4-30 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 6-22 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers have gone 19-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 41.8 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.8.

The Jazz score 111.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 112.1 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Jazz give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker Kessler is averaging 11.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 16.6 points and six assists over the past 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Lakers. James is averaging 24.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 119.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: KJ Martin: out (trade pending), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Collin Sexton: out (ankle).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (personal), Christian Wood: out (knee), Bronny James: out (forearm), Maxi Kleber: out (foot), Dalton Knecht: out (trade pending).

