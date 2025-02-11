Curry, Warriors take on the Mavericks

Golden State Warriors (27-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28-26, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on Dallas in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Mavericks are 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Anthony Davis leads the Mavericks with 12.0 boards.

The Warriors are 17-18 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is third in the Western Conference with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 6.9.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45.9% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gafford is shooting 69.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Buddy Hield is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (groin), Daniel Gafford: day to day (knee), Dwight Powell: out (hip), Caleb Martin: out (hip), P.J. Washington Jr.: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press