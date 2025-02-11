DeRozan scores 42 points, including OT winner, as Kings edge depleted Mavericks 129-128 View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 42 points, including a baseline floater with 2 seconds left in overtime, and the Sacramento Kings beat the depleted Dallas Mavericks 129-128 on Monday night.

Zach LaVine and Malik Monk each scored 17 points for the Kings in the opener of a three-game trip. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Mavericks lost center Daniel Gafford to a sprained right knee after he had a knee-to-knee collision with Monk early in the second quarter.

Dallas already was playing without power forwards Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington, and centers Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell — all because of injuries.

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points for the Mavericks. Irving was added to the All-Star roster earlier in the day, replacing Davis.

Takeaways

Kings: Improved to 14-8 under interim coach Doug Christie after going 13-18 under Mike Brown, who was fired Dec. 27. Sabonis leads the NBA with 47 double-doubles in 50 games.

Mavericks: On the night when Luka Doncic made his Los Angeles Lakers debut after he was part of the Feb. 1 trade that brought Davis to Dallas, multiple fans were escorted out of American Airlines Center from a group that chanted his name during multiple free-throw situations.

Key moment

The Mavericks’ final possession ended with Spencer Dinwiddie called for an offensive foul at midcourt.

Key stat

The Kings led 18-5 in second-chance points and outrebounded the Mavericks 50-33.

Up next

On Wednesday, the Kings will play the first of back-to-back games at New Orleans to finish their play before the All-Star break while the Mavericks will host Golden State.

___

