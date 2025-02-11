LaMelo Ball misses second half of Hornets’ game against Brooklyn with right ankle soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMelo Ball missed the second half of Charlotte’s 97-89 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night because of right ankle soreness.

Ball, who has battled frequent ankle problems and only recently returned from a sprained left one, played the first 10 minutes of the first quarter and sat the entire second. The Hornets announced at halftime that he would not return.

Ball said he just tweaked the ankle and didn’t think it was anything serious. Neither he nor coach Charles Lee knew if the point guard would play Wednesday at Orlando in the Hornets’ final game before the All-Star break.

“It’s always a frustration whenever you go out,” Ball said. “You obviously just want to play, but you’ve got to do what’s best and just get everything stronger and go from there.”

The Hornets dropped all five games Ball missed from Jan. 29-Feb. 5. He came back to score 24 points in a victory over San Antonio on Friday but sat out Sunday at Detroit with what the Hornets said was left ankle soreness.

Ball had five points and three assists Monday. He is averaging 28 points but has missed 17 games this season, with Charlotte losing 16 of them.

