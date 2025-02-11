Clippers sign Ben Simmons in latest change of scenery for injury-plagued former top pick

Clippers sign Ben Simmons in latest change of scenery for injury-plagued former top pick View Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers signed Ben Simmons on Monday, adding a former No. 1 overall pick who struggled to stay healthy and productive during 2 1/2 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 28-year-old Simmons joins a veteran squad led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell. The Clippers (29-23) entered Monday seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Simmons was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, with the sides agreeing to a buyout of his contract. He is making $40 million this season and is set to be a free agent afterward.

He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season.

Simmons earned rookie of the year honors in 2017-18 with the Philadelphia 76ers and was an All-Star the next three seasons. A standout defender and passer, he never developed as an outside shooter and he was heavily criticized for his lack of aggressiveness on offense during the Sixers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 6-foot-10 guard from Australia has not attempted a 3-pointer since the 2022-23 season and is 5 for 36 (13.9%) for his career from long range.

The Nets acquired Simmons in exchange for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline, and he injured his back trying to work his way back into shape after sitting out the first half of that season in Philadelphia.

The injury problems, mostly due to lower back nerve damage, continued to limit Simmons. He made it through just half of the 2022-23 season, and he played in 33 of a possible 52 games for the Nets this season.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank made a series of moves at the trade deadline intended to shore up his team’s bench, adding Bogdan Bogdanovic, Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks and MarJon Beauchamp.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba