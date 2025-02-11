Cloudy
51.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Warriors’ Kuminga likely to remain out for first few games after All-Star break

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is making progress from his sprained right ankle but won’t be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break.

Kuminga last played in a game on Jan. 4, and the Warriors announced Monday that he has started working out on the court and will be evaluated again in 10 days. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to start participating in team practices after the All-Star break.

The All-Star Game is Sunday in San Francisco.

“I wouldn’t anticipate him playing those first few games right after the break,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Monday night’s game at Milwaukee.

Kuminga, 22, is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 26 minutes in 32 games this season. He has made 10 starts.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 