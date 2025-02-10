Milwaukee takes on Golden State after Lillard’s 43-point game

Golden State Warriors (26-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Golden State Warriors after Damian Lillard scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 135-127 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks have gone 18-8 at home. Milwaukee is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 11-13 in road games. Golden State ranks third in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds per game. Kevon Looney paces the Warriors with 6.9.

The Bucks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 45.4% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.8% and averaging 25.5 points for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 23 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 116.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press